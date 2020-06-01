RSVP

July 1 - Winery Tour

We'll be caravan-ing in vehicles to 4 different wineries. (more on the start time later)

July 2 - Dinner at Cavallarios

Choose from one of the main courses from the limited menu. If you have a dietary restriction, contact Tim directly.

July 3 - Family Day & Fireworks

Free day to explore around Clayton / Alexandria Bay with family and go to fireworks in the evening. We will work on how to reserve a table or two for fireworks.

July 4 - Fobare's BBQ @ Cedar Point State Park

Spend the day at Cedar Point State Park and have a delicious meal from Fobare's BBQ. There will be a wide variety of food from which to choose.